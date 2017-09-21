BOC show gas solutions for plastics at Interplas

BOC, and its parent company, Linde, will showcase its Plastinum range of gases for plastics manufacturing at Interplas.

Experts from the company will highlight its spot cooling solution for injection moulds, where liquid carbon dioxide is used as an effective cooling medium for hot spots leading to significantly reduced cycle times.

× Expand BOC and Linde silos

Andreas Praller, Senior Expert at Linde Group, will speak about gas-based technologies for higher productivity in injection moulding, on the Introducing Stage at 2.40pm on Tuesday 26th September.

BOC will also showcase solutions for Gas injection moulding with carbon dioxide and extrusion foaming with carbon dioxide. It will display a Cryoclean snow unit, which has been created specifically for cleaning component surfaces in a fast, cost-effective manner while producing high quality results.

BOC and Linde – Hall 4, stand F79.