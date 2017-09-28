Boddingtons: Class 7 turns heads at Interplas

Award-winning plastics injection moulding manufacturer, Boddingtons, has been celebrating a successful Interplas 2017 in which the company has already clinched a number of new business prospects with more to follow over the coming weeks.

× Expand Boddingtons

"In some ways the Interplas show represents the fruit of our company’s marketing activities over the past 18 months: New customers immediately sought us out at the NEC, already equipped with drawings, specifications and, in some cases, NDA agreements for us to sign," said Managing Director Andy Tibbs, who was present throughout the three-day exhibition.

"In addition, the general footfall was impressive and the overall standard of informed enquiry was very high. Day three is not yet done and we are delighted with our Interplas 17 outcomes thus far."

Boddingtons also presented a brand new company stand design at the NEC show.

"Our corporate identity, presentation and communications work continues to encourage us with positive comments – not least from our Interplas visitors this week," said Tibbs.

There is no doubt that the company’s new £4.3 million injection moulding facility in Marden Kent – complete with Class 7 Clean Room and matching regulatory services – has played a key role in attracting business.

"It’s very simple," said Tibbs, "international med-tech OEMs and specifiers want to know if you have Class 7 production facilities and services or not. If the former - then the way forward is open for business discussions."

Boddingtons' new plant was formally opened on November 1st last year by Lord Digby Jones who praised the vision and commitment of Boddingtons and the company’s investment in "these amazing new manufacturing facilities".

The Class 7 Clean Rooms are now equipped with a total of eight moulding machines, beside the press automation, in line printing and other technical services, all producing a great variety of med-tech parts; from DNA trays to needle holders, endoscopy products, medical tubing and many other med-tech devices.