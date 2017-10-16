Boy oh boy - silver anniversary good as gold at Interplas

A high-performance six-pack from BOY at Interplas in Birmingham, UK

BOY’s UK distributor Boy UK exhibited six BOY injection moulding machines at Interplas, while celebrating its 25th year of trade at the show. BOY had more machines on display at its stand than any other exhibitor at Interplas 2017.

Boy UK showed an cross-section of its product range, including a BOY XXS, BOY 25 E VH overmoulding machine, BOY 55 A PRO, BOY 60 E and two BOY 100 E units.

Its main stand focus was Boy’s latest injection moulding machine, the BOY XXS. Mounted on a rotating platform, the compact table-top machine with 63 kN clamping force was an all-round attraction. With screw diameters of 8mm - 18mm, shot volumes of up to 10.2 cm³ can be achieved. Mountable on an (optional) movable undercarriage, the BOY XXS features a highly compact form factor and is also suitable for continuous operation in many different manufacturing applications.

Coated with an anti-static varnish, the BOY 60 E clean room machine impressed delegates with its compact clean room, which consists of the cantilevered two-platen clamping system, an ionisation box installed above to filter the tool area air, as well as a comprehensive series of stainless steel parts. A space-saving packaging machine is also integrated under the clamping unit, which enables products to be manufactured and packed under clean room conditions. Designed for clean room class ISO 7, the machine is powered by a high-efficiency servomotor pump that generates very little waste heat.