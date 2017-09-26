BPF, Horners and Rapid News open the doors to Interplas 2017

Leaders in the Plastics Industry have cut the ribbon to officially open Interplas 2017, at the NEC in Birmingham.

The show, alongside TCT show and PMMDA, runs until Thursday with halls full of the latest in materials and processing machines.

× Expand l-r: Alison Gill, Bruce Margetts, Duncan Wood.

Duncan Wood, Rapid News CEO, said: "Its great to see so many of you here for the show - it looks fantastic, our exhibitors really have pulled out all the stops. We can confidently say this year that as in our hashtag, innovation does truly happen here.

I am delighted to welcome Bruce Margetts, Managing Director of Bericap, and also the recently appointed head of the BPF.

"The continued support of the BPF is hugely valued and also instrumental in ensuring that Interplas remains a major focal point for the British plastics industry.

I am also pleased to welcome Alison Gill, the current master of the Horners Livery Company. This company promotes the British Plastics Industry through several initiatives, not least the annual Horners Award, which is for design and innovation - the 2017 winner will be announced today.

Alison Gill: "We are immensely proud of our association with the BPF and with Interplas, and I am looking forward to going and to announcing the winners later. I hope you will all come to main stage auditorium later to learn more abut the Horners awards and see who has won this year.

Bruce Margetts, new President of the BPF, said: "We are honoured to be asked to open Interplas 2017. As you have heard, the BPF has had a long association with Interplas ever since its origins. It is great to see the resurgence of this as the premier show in UK plastics.

"Sometimes we are assailed by unfriendly media, but the fact is our freedom of mobility and standards on healthcare and nutrition, all depend on plastics.

"Our achievements in innovation all depend on the rich diversity of end markets.

"The recent EEF report showed UK manufacturing has rebounded to eighth place, and plastic manufacturing is the third biggest employer in the sector in the UK, representing a turnover of 23.5 billion pounds, with 166,000 employees playing a major part in the economy.

"With investment in skills, productivity, and embracing Industry 4.0, the UK plastics industry is strong and resilient, and should flourish in the new global economy.

"Interplas is a platform for this, and we are proud to declare Interplas 2017 open… "

Keep an eye on #interplas and British Plastics and Rubber for the latest show news.