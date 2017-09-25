BPF Launches InfoZone posters at Interplas

The British Plastics Federation will launch its InfoZone at Interplas, a package of different material to educate stakeholders on environmental benefits of plastic packaging and the facts on plastic in the ocean. These materials will be launched to the industry at Interplas (26-28 September), where visitors can pick up a poster.

This portal will help direct stakeholders to public facing information on plastic packaging and the environment.

Available posters include: Why is plastics the sustainable choice?

This poster provides a quick summary of how plastic packaging provides environmental benefits from farm to plate. It’s full of quick useful soundbites and is supported by a longer, more detailed document of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), available from polymerzone.co.uk.

Plastic Packaging: Frequently Asked Questions

The poster is supported by a booklet of Frequently Asked Questions – for those who want further details. Information for a broader audience.

Plastic in the ocean: How can we stop plastic entering the ocean?

The debate and potential solutions on plastic in the ocean is often being led by people outside the industry, who sometimes have incomplete or inaccurate facts. This can lead to calls for solutions that don’t target the root cause of the problem. This poster is aimed at giving the plastics industry quick facts on this topical issue. For those who would like to know more, the poster is supported by the new website: Marine Litter: The Facts.

Marine Litter: The Facts

This website has been developed to provide accurate information from reputable sources. It covers actions currently being taken by the BPF and links to work being done by other stakeholders to encourage sensible solutions that recognise the value of plastic in our economy. See marinelitterthefacts.com

Posters can be claimed at Interplas Stand C89, and visitors can join a social media ‘Thunderclap’ on 11 October 2017 - register here: thunderclap.it/projects/61865-prevent-marine-litter.