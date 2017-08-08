Engel bringing smart solutions for productivity, with three control systems to Interplas 2017

Engel will focus on smart factory technology at Interplas, with a demonstration of its Inject 4.0 system for digitalisation and networking.

Inject 4.0 is poised to lead to the smart factory where production processes continuously self-optimise through networking, the systematic use of machines, process and production data, and the use of intelligent assistance systems.

Engel will demonstrate how plastics processors can increase the productivity and quality of their production and respond flexibly to ever more rapidly changing requirements, by making with Inject 4.0 logos on an all-electric and tie-bar-less Engel e‑motion 170/80 TL injection moulding machine.

The Inject 4.0 programme has three assistance systems: an iQ weight control maintains consistent injected melt volume in the moulding process, iQ clamp control monitors the mould breathing to adjust the optimal clamping force, and thirdly, iQ flow control will connect the injection moulding machine, which is equipped with the e-flomo electronic temperature control water distributor, to the temperature control unit, enabling the pump speed to automatically adjust to the actual requirement. This results in higher energy efficiency.

