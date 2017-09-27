FANUC joins forces with Hi-Tech for landmark Interplas machinery stand

FANUC is displaying its systems developed alongside its partner Hi-Tech Automation, at stand D70 at Interplas.

The two companies are showcasing the ‘Easy Cell’ range of Plug and Play Automation machines.

These include a 50-tonne ROBOSHOT injection-moulding machine, paired with an LR Mate Easy cell.

Also on display is a 150-tonne ROBOSHOT machine alongside a CAR20 Cartesian robot and a 300-tonne ROBOSHOT machine with plate-mounted M10 long-arm robot in a small footprint Easy Cell.

Visitors can also take a close look at the FANUC ROBOCUT C400 Wire EDM machine along with FANUC MT-LINK. The highly advanced machine monitoring system collects process and production data from FANUC machines wherever they are located in the world, and logs this on a central database, allowing increased analysis and traceability. Optional features include material resin evaluation, e-mail notifications on machine alarms, ROBOSHOT viewer (allowing remote monitoring of the programming screen) and Euromap 63 connectivity.

× Expand FANUC HiTech

At Interplas, Andy Armstrong, Marketing Manager at FANUC UK, said: “The whole marketplace and customers have been very positive. We are generating more enquiries than we were expecting, and the whole process of promoting our business activities lately. The level of quality, of people we have spoken to has generated strong leads and opportunities already.

“Our customers can come to us with their development ideas and we feed that back to our factories in Japan. We have a global conference every year, where the activities are fine-tuned, answers are given, and from a strategic point of view we look at which way the market place is going.

“We are delighted to be linking up with Hi-Tech Automation for the event this year. The stand displays a broad spectrum of integrated systems showcasing the ability of our technologies to deliver complete automated solutions with unrivalled control and visibility.”