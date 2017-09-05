Gunther UK show narrow proximity valve gate at Interplas

Gunther, displaying on stand G20, will show an eight drop servo driven electric valve gate system with centres of only 10mm. The nozzles on this model are from their innovative energy saving BlueFlow range and the heaters themselves were developed and are made in-house at Gunther. As well as the standard range of manifolds and nozzles, the OktaFlow range of side-gate nozzles with both radial and linear tip layouts will also be on display. The proximity of the heaters to the tips with the OktaFlow nozzle mean that even flame retardant materials can be processed through it.

× Expand valve gate sytems from Gunther UK