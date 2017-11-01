Haitian secures Jupiter II series sales at Interplas

Haitian International enjoyed a highly successful Interplas 2017 securing a number of new injection moulding clients including Wirquin, a sanitary equipment specialist buying a new Jupiter II Series machine on the second day of the exhibition.

Wirquin, based in Doncaster, turned to Haitian when they needed to find a solution with full turn key product support. With international colleagues already running their machines, Haitian offered the Wirquin Group global coverage and standardisation. The wide range of options and machine specifications available enabled Wirquin to fulfil its criteria and choose the right machine.

Being manufactured to European standards with German assembly, the space saving 1080 tonne machine provided the answer with increased energy efficiency as standard being a key factor. The Jupiter II two platen series with its proven Mars Series hydraulic drive offers a reduced footprint for use where space is limited.

Keith MacKenzie, Haitian manager, said: “The anticipated success of this project, will lead to a long term relationship with PMM and Haitian. As we move forward with our needs to invest in more energy efficient machinery, and in line with our UK machine replacement program. In addition to the global partnership with Haitian to supply and support our operations worldwide ‘