Hat-trick of highlights from PTA as it invites visitors to ‘score’ at Interplas

× Expand PTA

PTA is bringing a hat-trick of highlights to Interplas, as it gets set to launch a new website, introduce a new brand and challenge visitors with a football-themed competition involving robots.

The company is challenging visitors to Interplas to ‘score’ at the show, by attempting to score goals past its ‘Robokeeper’.

The prize on offer is a trip to Barcelona, with tickets to watch a match at the Nou Camp stadium, as well as flights and accommodation.

The company will run the competition from its stand F98 for the duration of the three show days, with the overall winner the person who has scored most goals.

In the event of a tie-draw, the winner will be chosen via a prize draw on the third day of the show.

In addition, PTA has recently announced it has become the UK agents for Gammaflux Temperature Control Systems, introducing the brand back to the UK for the first time in a decade.

Gammaflux products are designed for process optimisation, helping plastic part manufacturers achieve higher quality, efficiency and profitability.

It is set to be a busy show overall for PTA, as the company has also announced the launch of a brand new e-commerce website for mould shop products and accessories on the first day of Interplas.