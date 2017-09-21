Impression Technology demonstrate UV LED printers at Interplas

Impression Technology Europe (ITE), a provider of digital self-adhesive label printers and a manufacturer of label finishing machines will demonstrate a new range of small footprint, flatbed UV printers at Interplas.

× Expand Impression printer

The Mansfield based company says the ‘Compress iUV’ range can bring cost effective, on-demand colour printing to virtually any product.

The two machines on show will be the Compress iUV600s, which gives users the freedom to print exactly they want to virtually any material. Secondly, the Compress iUV1200s is suited to those requiring high quality UV printing to virtually any substrate in the industrial branding market.

This UV printer offers faster, higher, larger, Bi and Uni directional print.

John-Paul Burton, Company Director, said: “The Compress iUV range, which has the potential to pay for itself in less than 12 months, delivers superior quality print to a wealth of applications, allowing the customer to grow their business by offering more products.

“Our highly trained, dedicated teams have the technical skills to provide overall project coordination for equipment installation, training, aftersales service and ongoing maintenance, making the Compress iUV range truly worth their weight in gold.”

Impression Technology Europe Hall 4, Stand J51.