Inspex brand returns to the UK event scene for 2017 with a joint feature at Interplas and TCT Show

Interplas and co-located event, TCT Show, will pay homage to the importance of measuring, inspection and testing technology with dedicated features in both halls.

If you can't measure it, you can't make it. This is a universal truth for plastics processing, mould and tool-making as well as additive manufacturing and 3D printing.

The return of the ‘Inspex’ brand to Interplas and TCT Show will serve to promote the importance of inspection and measurement technology in plastics processing and the new challenges an evolving industry faces as manufacturing technology evolves and pipes become bigger, films get thinner and industry standards get stricter.

All providers of inspection, measurement and testing hardware, software and services will be given enhanced visibility at both shows to make sure the valuable innovations they provide are unmissable across the halls.

Visitors keen to expand their knowledge of the ways in which the latest and most sophisticated inspection, measurement and testing technology can benefit their business can attend the Inspex presentation track on the TCT Show Product Stage on Wednesday September 27th and on the brand new Interplas Introducing stage on Thursday September 28th, where experts from SolveTech, Impact Solutions, Micro Epsilon, Kistler Instruments, Q Labs and Smithers Rapra will be presenting their take on how best to tackle the inspection challenges of modern plastics processing, and how to future-proof.

Leanne Taylor, Interplas Conference Manager said: “Measurement, testing and inspection are integral to a production or manufacturing process, but it can often be difficult for visitors to identify the exhibitors that are offering expertise in these areas on a busy show floor.

“By clearly highlighting the stands that can supply the information, technology and services applicable to these critical fields, as well as running conference tracks in both shows to illustrate pertinent examples for business, we are providing yet more opportunities to benefit from a visit to the NEC in September.”

Inspex @ Interplas & TCT Show will feature on the main exhibition floor for the duration of these three-day events and visitors are encouraged to follow the branded floor markers to learn more about this fast-evolving technology from Inspex exhibitors.

Interplas 2017 will take place in Hall 4 of the NEC, Birmingham, UK, 26th-28th September. Registration is completely free, find out more at www.interplasuk.com