Interplas 2017: Victory for ENGEL UK on 3-machine sale to Forteq

To mark the final day of a successful Interplas 2017 for ENGEL UK, the injection moulding machinery leader has been handed an order for three machines from Forteq UK.

Forteq UK, based in Huddersfield, is a Swiss-owned global technical injection moulding supplier, primarily to the automotive industry.

× Expand ENGEL L-R: Robin Hornsby of Engel UK and Paul Wallis, MD of Forteq UK

The company’s focus areas are in precision components such as gears, timing system guides, fluid delivery components, complex door latch housings, engine mount assemblies and filtration parts. Forteq is also heavily involved in metal-to-plastic lightweighting projects for under-bonnet applications and air suspension systems.

Managing Director of Forteq UK, Paul Wallis explained that an increase in orders, particularly for components for electric vehicles and utility meters has driven the decision to invest in ENGEL injection moulding technology.

"We have a requirement to support our business growth and the Forteq group recognise the flexibility provided by the ENGEL machines, in terms of the range of tool sizes that can be utilised in each machine," Wallis said. "To us, with our wide range of components, this is a very important feature. We are also confident in the service provided by ENGEL. Their speed, efficiency and flexibility, together with our access to 24/7 technical service is something we value highly."

The 3 e-Victory machines ordered represent a combined investment approaching €800,000 (£700,000) and comprise two 140 tonne machines and one 400 tonne machine with viper robots. All the machines are equipped with the Inject 4.0 technology IQ weight control. The e-Victory range is a fully hydraulic tiebarless clamp unit coupled with a fully electric injection unit.