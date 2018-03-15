Interplas announces 60 percent of stands sold for 2020 event

Interplas has announced the latest statistics on demand ahead of the show in 2020, with over 60 percent of stands already taken.

Interplas is the UK's largest plastics industry exhibition and the only event to cover all of the manufacturing processes, technologies and services within the plastics industry and the next event will take place in halls 3A and 4 at the Birmingham NEC, UK, on 29 September – 1 October 2020.

Interplas 2017 was a huge success for exhibitors and attendees alike with 12,327 (BPA independently audited) people with a passion for plastic attending the NEC to discuss the latest innovations and view the technologies available in the market. Interplas continues to set the agenda for the UK plastics industry and is now established as the key UK event for new launches, meeting customers and delivering ROI for exhibitors and attendees alike.

What did the industry say about Interplas 2017?

“Interplas 2017 was awesome…and pretty much every major player is here. It’s important to be seen here and it’s important to have a great stand”Graeme Herlihy, Managing Director, Engel UK

“We made contact with people at Interplas that we would not have been able to through our existing channels. Extremely worthwhile and good fun too!" Fergus Hardie, Managing Director, Hardie Polymers

“In terms of employment we are the third largest UK manufacturing sector. In such a huge industry the opportunities for connection and experience exchange are endless, providing countless sources of inspiration. Interplas provides and excellent forum for making these connections!”Philip Law, Director General, British Plastics Federation

The impact Interplas made across the industry in 2017 means 60 per cent of Hall 4 has filled after just six months of the event closing. We’ve already been discussing the exciting plans and collaborations across the market for how companies wish to make the best impact at Interplas 2020 and invite those companies not already booked to start discussions on stand placement and size immediately.

Interplas will again be co-located with the TCT Show in halls 2 and 3 and the PPMA Show in hall 5, which collectively is one of the largest manufacturing events in the UK.