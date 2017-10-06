Intouch success at Interplas as Suscom receive monitoring system for Romi IMM

Intouch Monitoring Systems, a leading supplier of real-time Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)/Industry 4.0 solutions for the manufacturing and assembly industry, exhibited at Interplas again this year with great results. The large amount of publicity and interest in Industry 4.0 drew in a large and continual flow of interested visitors to Intouch’s stand throughout the three-day show.

× Expand Intouch team by Romi machinery at Interplas.

Intouch secured a high-profile UK customer at Interplas, with Suscom Industries, a supplier of office furniture became another key Intouch Monitoring Customer during Interplas 2017.

Tony Tartaglione, Director of Suscom Industries, said: “In our search for trusted and reliable Partners for our 24/7 business and through Romi’s introduction, Intouch Monitoring stood out as categorically offering the best MES solution for a very competitive price”

Suscom Industries, as part of their Industry 4.0 initiatives, are initially implementing Intouch’s real-time scheduling, production monitoring and reporting system on their full complement of Romi’s latest injection moulding machines and automation cells to further assist in improving control of their manufacturing process and to further improve plant and people productivity as their business continues to develop and grow.