Intouch to unveil brightest and most intuitive HMIs

Intouch will unveil its latest process monitoring product at Interplas designed to increase productivity.

Intouch’s product is a real-time scheduling, production and process monitoring, reporting and/or energy monitoring system.

A bright, high resolution and feature-rich touch screen are just some of the highlights of Intouch’s new HMIs, which include a new wi-fi option and the ability to view documents at the machine. Intouch says its real-time MES makes it even easier to seamlessly connect manufacturing from the shop-floor to the top-floor.

Visit Intouch – Hall 4|Stand H38