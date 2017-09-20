Isocool provide funding advice at Interplas

IsoCool will offer advice to plastics processors looking to access the Carbon Trust Green Business Fund with its exhibit at Interplas.

The Green Business Fund is a support service for British SME’s to provide up to £5,000 capital contribution per company towards energy saving equipment purchased through Carbon Trust Accredited Suppliers such as IsoCool.

Visitors to the IsoCool stand can also see the AXevo FC – a process water chiller with integrated free cooler. This water chiller combines the best technologies within the industrial cooling sector to allow exploitation of low ambient air temperatures to pre-cool water circulating through the finned heat exchange battery. Cold water can be produced at minimal cost, resulting in significant energy savings.

IsoCool innovation will provide cooling water to the Romi’s stand at C8, piped directly from the EPI-A 55 compact air cooled water chiller on the IsoCool stand, to Romi’s injection moulding machine process demonstration.