Jaguar Land Rover, Siemens and P&G to headline Interplas conference line-up

Interplas will play host to a stellar conference line-up

A roll call of elite speakers are preparing to present their innovations, predictions and ideas at Interplas 2017, the UK's leading plastics industry event.

Top-notch minds from influential organisations across plastics, automotive, packaging and technology will bring a diverse wealth of knowledge to the three-day event on two platforms: the Main Stage and the Introducing Stage, a new feature for the September 26th-28th show.

The Main Stage presentations on Day One will be kick-started by Ian Ray, Materials Lead Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, whose keynote begins the day's theme of 'Automotives: Opportunities for the UK Plastics Industry'.

Further trends and observations on the automotive industry and its relationship with the British plastics sector will be addressed by decision-makers from Nissan Europe, SMMT, 3M and many more.

Day Two's morning theme of 'Advancing UK Plastics' centres on international trade and Brexit, with the British Plastics Federation's Mike Boswell and experts from KPMG, Siemens Financial Services and the Institute of Export presenting their insights on the uncharted territory of a modern UK plastics industry outside of the EU.

The afternoon of Day Two is devoted to plastics technology in the medical arena. Mediplas @ Interplas will be an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in healthcare and the circular economy, marketing new plastics technology to the NHS and nanomaterials.

Day Three brings 'The Green Room Live' to the Main Stage, shining the spotlight on sustainability. Neil Rogers, Packaging Development Manager at Proctor and Gamble, will begin proceedings with his keynote on how eco-product design and responsible packaging management will be presented within the wider roadmap to closing the plastics circular economy loop.

Further specialist insights into the future of plastics technology will be presented on the Introducing Stage, which brings technical and specialist perspectives to the agenda across a variety of subjects in shorter presentations for knowledge-thirsty audiences.

Day One will cover Machinery and Process Control with presentations from the likes of Sumitomo Demag and Stäubli Connectors. Day Two homes in on Materials and Design, featuring Plastribution and Albis. Finally, Day Three will put the spotlight on Inspex @ Interplas, a special platform for testing, inspection and measurement technology in the plastics industry, with technical talks from SolveTech, Micro Epsilon and Kistler Instruments.

Interplas Conference Manager, Leanne Taylor, said: “The programme this year is reason alone to pay a visit to Interplas. We’ve sourced speakers that can directly impart information and insight to specifically benefit, advance and grow the UK plastics industry, making it a value-added line-up that can’t be found elsewhere.”

Interplas 2017 will take place in Hall 4 of the NEC, Birmingham, UK, 26th-28th September. You can view the full conference programme here.