Knowing me, knowing you: Plastribution brings evolving brand to Interplas 2017

Six years ago, polymer distributor, Plastribution, launched a new look, a new strategy and a new direction at Interplas 2011. Now, ahead of the event in 2017, the company says these focus areas remain entirely relevant and are helping to shape the future of plastics distribution in the UK.

With an open plan stand, where technical staff will be on hand to listen to customers and suppliers, engage in conversations and create and cement relationships, Plastribution says its presence at Interplas 2017 will encompass the core messages the company launched six years ago.

Back in 2011, against the backdrop of a stand with a Lotus Evora, Plastribution introduced to the market a new set of branding to epitomise how it would collaborate with customers on injection moulding, extrusion and blow moulding projects and challenges.

The crux of the messaging – the strapline 'Let's Make It Work' – was, says Managing Director, Mike Boswell, pivotal in explaining to customers how Plastribution differentiates from its competition, as well as pinpointing the ways in which the company strives to apply expertise, innovation and process within the business.

“By implementing processes that really work, always applying expertise and cultivating a culture of innovation in the right way, will not only change the way plastics distribution works in the UK, but also contribute to securing its future,” Boswell explained.

Content worth ‘Knowing’ about

As well as the launch of the new brand identity in 2011, the company also launched a sub-brand, ‘Know-How’. Designed to highlight Plastribution’s expertise in several technical areas, the Know-How brand incorporated a range of publications and resources accessible to customers to gain insight and information crucial to their business.

This approach, says Boswell, has been a vital aspect of the company’s strategy, in creating the sort of content that is useful and useable to UK businesses looking to find solutions and make the right decisions for their projects.

“Through Know-How, we wanted to engage customers and prospects with informative or entertaining content they’ll want to use or consume for its own sake, rather than pushing or interrupting them with direct sales or promotional messages,” Boswell continued. “In this digital age, the content that we publish has to be searchable, shareable and actually worth looking at on its own merits.”

Achieving leader status

In the six years to 2017, the result of the new brand strategy and Know-How resource has led to Plastribution seeing a marked increase in sales to become the UK’s leading distributor of plastics raw materials – something it maintains in 2017.

Over the course of time since the initial unveiling at Interplas in 2011, the company has added to its offering, building out the Know-How brand to include an online portal, as well as developing a social media strategy designed to keep subscribers and followers up-to-date with updates, important messages and market movements that can be used daily.

At Interplas this year, the company says it is looking forward to building on its brand messages, as well as meeting customers new and old to explain how its approach works in a real-world situation.

“We remain resolute in our quest to listen to the requirements of the market, to create relationships that bring real value and to deliver tailored solutions that ensure success every day. It is only through the pursuit of mission that we can be the preferred choice for the supply of plastic raw materials, market information and technical support,” Boswell concluded.

