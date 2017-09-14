KraussMaffei’s all-electric PX series to make UK debut

× Expand KraussMaffei PX

KraussMaffei will unveil the latest injection moulding machine in the Group’s portfolio – the all-electric PX series – on its stand at Interplas.

The machine, which was first launched at K Show in 2016, offers flexibility and productivity thanks to a modular design and components that can be adapted to suit individual production requirements.

The PX series works on a robust mechanical system, with high precision and dynamic drive technologies combined with intelligent energy management. It also has an ergonomically optimised working height, with maximised free space below the clamping unit and the best accessibility to ensure maximum ease of use.

Visit KraussMaffei – Hall 4| Stand B40

Need to register? Click here: www.interplasuk.com/register