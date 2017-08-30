Lab mixer Interplas highlight for Zeppelin systems

Zeppelin Systems UK (part of the global Zeppelin Group) will showcasing its Henschel Mixing Technology and plant engineering solutions for the plastics industry at Interplas 2017.

The lab mixer is a cost-effective tool, for handling new ingredients in a system or trialing a new chemical process.

The FML 10 laboratory scale high intensity mixer allows testing on a smaller scale, meaning less cost and disruption, and no need to interrupt or contaminate a main production line.

Zeppelin Systems UK will be located on Stand K11 at Interplas.

