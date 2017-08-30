Mediplas at Interplas shows feature for medical plastics

Interplas will have a medical plastics focused feature for its 2017 edition, with the Mediplas@Interplas platform.

Medical plastics is a high-accountability and challenging corner of the plastics processing market. This highly specialised area is one of the fastest-growing in plastics and yet it is consistently under-represented at industry events. The Interplas team, in association with Medical Plastics News magazine, intend to correct this by shining a spotlight on all areas of the medical plastics supply chain including design and prototyping, clean room machinery and equipment, process control, contract manufacturing, assembly, testing, regulations and medical grade polymer certification.

Mediplas@Interplas will provide a focus for medical manufacturing, bringing together industry experts to offer practical advice and guidance for manufacturers from initial concepts and design ideas, through to materials and process optimisation. Interplas visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of medical plastics in a dedicated zone on the Interplas show floor featuring exhibitors such as Allied Automation, Tool and Gauge, Labthink Instruments, Guardtech Cleanrooms, Polymermedics and Thormac.

The Mediplas conference track will offer visitors the chance to enhance their knowledge and understanding of an evolving medical plastics industry within the wider healthcare context. Each session throughout the afternoon of Wednesday 27th September will enable medical stakeholders to see exactly what the latest innovations in plastics can do for them. Visitors will be educated and entertained with presentations from PVCMed Alliance, the Centre for Healthcare Equipment and Technology Adoption (CHEATA), Connect 2 Cleanrooms and the London Bioscience Innovation Centre.

Organised in conjunction with and sponsored by Medical Plastics News magazine, this special feature zone and conference track will showcase cutting edge innovation and technology in the world of medical plastics.

Lu Rahman, Medical Plastics News Group Editor, said: “The UK device market is strong - according to Emergo, it is the third largest in Europe. With around 3,000 medical device companies operating in the UK, and many large US companies using the country as a base for subsidiaries, the UK offers opportunities for the entire medical device supply chain, particularly in the areas of imaging, cardiovascular and diagnostics.

“Within this framework, Medical Plastics News will be hosting the ‘Mediplas @Interplas’ zone. It’s a great opportunity for visitors to hear a range of high quality experts discuss issues that are making and will make a difference to their business now and in the future.”

Interplas 2017 will take place in Hall 4 of the NEC, Birmingham, UK, 26th-28th September.