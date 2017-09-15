Motan Colortronic to showcase multiple new products at Interplas

Motan Colortronic Limited will be demonstrating seven totally new products to the UK and Irish markets at Interplas, along with items from its current ranges.

For materials handlers, the company will showcase a new Luxor EMA mobile dryer and a MetroNet connect patented coupling station from its own range. Where temperature control is concerned, it will have products from Swiss manufacturer, Regloplas, including a new water heater up to 240°C and Reglochill compact chiller.

For recyclers, the company will have the new continuous melt filters from Ettlinger on display, as well as Sesotec’s new range of magnets and metal detection units. Products from the revised range of Herbold granulators and shredders will also be available for visitors to view.

Finally, Motan will also debut its customer service and support platform for the first time in the UK.

Visit Motan Colortronic Limited – Hall 4|Stand F4

Still need to register? Click here: www.interplasuk.com/register