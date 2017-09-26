Moulding inserts leap in plastics with Fitsco Interplas launch

Fitsco, a manufacturer of moulding inserts, based in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, has moved into polymer based threaded inserts with the launch of its weight saving range.

Fitsco is developing its own process to make a rival to traditional brass or steel inserts, for manufacturers in the automotive, medical, aviation and marine industries.

Its plastics has an 80 per cent weight decrease on conventional inserts. With its manufacturing method Fitsco can manage batches from low to high volumes without reworking an expensive injection moulding line.

× Expand Fitsco plastic insert compared to metal insert.

Phil Schofield, Fitsco founder and Director, said: “If you have a plug socket or any switch, the screws sit in two little brass inserts. Here, our weight saving range is a totally different material from the convention of the industry. Everything is generally made out of brass because it is the cheapest to machine. What we’re now doing is using a totally new material, as industries such as automotive are trying to design out metal. Any weight saving for automotive, they are interested in.

“We also have it as an alternative to marine grade stainless steel, which won’t rust.

“When you come to recycling, the moulding has no metal, so there a lots of advantages, and no one has ever done an insert like this which isn’t injection moulded.”

Fitsco is showing its polymer inserts at Interplas, at stand A36, where visitors can also enter its charity balloon race.

fitscoindustries.com.