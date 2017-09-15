Piovan to demonstrate latest additions to product range at Interplas

Piovan will show new items from across its range of ancillaries and materials handling equipment at Interplas.

This includes Quantum, the new gravimetric blender range with remote mixing on the machine; PureFlo filterless hopper loaders; the Ryng throughput monitoring system; the WinFactory 4.0 visualisation and monitoring system and Digitemp, a revolutionary concept in mould cooling systems.

The company will also be able to give visitors insight into the range of recycling equipment from Italian company, CMG, in which Piovan recently took a shareholding. The Piovan Group also includes Penta, who specialise in vacuum and positive pressure systems for powder applications in the plastics and food industries.

Visit Piovan – Hall 4|Stand E20

