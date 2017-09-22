PlastikCity Pavilion brings buzzwire to Interplas

PlastikCity will be rewarding steady hands on its Pavilion Buzzwire at Interplas, with the fastest finisher winning a trip to ‘The View from the Shard’, in Southwark London, with a three-course lunch with a glass of champagne over the Thames at the Savoy Grill.

PlastikCity are on stand A40A at Interplas, and the group is offering free membership until 2018. Carl Futcher, Managing Director, PlastikCity, said: “This will be great for visitors as they will now find new products and services that may otherwise be absent.”

PlastikCity’s reception will show buyers how to find the best deals form key suppliers, and will show suppliers how to showcase products and services to the a comprehensive plastics audience.