PTA UK take sales digital at Interplas with ecommerce site from Plastikcity

The re-entry of Gammaflux hot runner controls to the UK is drawing sales on PTA’s redesigned sales site.

PTA is boosting the profile of its new role as the UK agents for Gammaflux Temperature Control Systems, with a new ecommerce website designed for simple access to moulding components sales.

James Bailey, director of PTA, said: “We do a lot in house, making all our own hoses, so the site is to show how we can turn round projects quickly and see sales in what is a nice growth area for us.

We are looking to push the site over the next year with our existing customer bases, which we can tie up between Tool Temp and Jenco, and we are working that with data collection.

The Gammaflux Hot Runner controllers has been reintroduced back into the market from Germany and the interest levels have been very stron, as it is quite high end, sensibly priced. That has been a pull to the site after PlastikCity developed all of it for us.”