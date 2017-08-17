Riverdale Global to highlight system for liquid colour and additive users

Two years after establishing an operation in the UK, Riverdale Global will make its first appearance at Interplas to demonstrate its complete liquid colour system.

The Sealed Colour total system has been designed to enable customers to handle and use liquid colours and return containers for replenishment without ever seeing a drop.

Drawing on stocks of single-pigment dispersions (SPDs) produced by Riverdale Global in the U.S., Riverdale Global UK prepares custom colours and additives for use with the full range of thermoplastic polymers.

“Riverdale Global’s Sealed Colour and Global Plus product ranges eliminate all of the complications of conventional liquid handling, including spillage, leakage, cleanup, tube replacement, pump maintenance, uncoloured product, unused colourant, environmental concerns, and disposal costs,” said Paul Edmondson, Managing Director of Riverdale Global UK and affiliate, Maguire Europe. “What remains are the substantial cost and productivity advantages of liquid colors and additives over pellet masterbatch.”

The system works using gravimetric dosing equipment developed by Maguire which is supplied free of charge to UK customers.

Visit Riverdale Global – Hall 4|Stand E78