RJG showcasing new CoPilot product for the first time in the UK at Interplas

RJG will unveil its latest product to the UK and Irish markets at Interplas as it debuts ‘CoPilot’, an injection moulding processing software.

CoPilot functions as a notification system, a communications tool and a coach and is designed to provide a simple and practical programme that can be used by technicians of all levels of experience.

Features of the system include the ability to keep a process on template, as well as real-time notifications when a process has changed, automatic process audits and step-by-step walkthroughs to return to a process to match.

RJG says the development of the system has come as a result of the need to bridge the skills gap within the plastics industry, as well as reducing waste and improving overall part quality. The CoPilot product will be in action as a live demonstration on Haitian’s stand (H60) at the show.

Visit RJG – Hall 4|Stand G4 Visit Haitian – Hall 4|Stand H60

