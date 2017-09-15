Sepro UK to Showcase New Products and Tech at Interplas 2017

× Expand Sepro

Sepro UK will be showing its latest products and automation technology at Interplas, including the new CNC S5 Picker running on a moulding machine producing parts live on the stand, a 5X-25 5-axis CNC robot and recently launched Success 5.

Also on display will be two 6-axis CNC robots models with a Stäubli 6X-90L and a Yaskawa 6X140.

Sepro’s robots and automation solutions can also be seen on the stands of some of the Group’s industry partners.

Visit Sepro UK – Hall 4|Stand D20

Still need to register? Click here: www.interplasuk,com/register