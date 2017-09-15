Sepro UK to Showcase New Products and Tech at Interplas 2017

Sepro UK will be showing its latest products and automation technology at Interplas, including the new CNC S5 Picker running on a moulding machine producing parts live on the stand, a 5X-25 5-axis CNC robot and recently launched Success 5.

Also on display will be two 6-axis CNC robots models with a Stäubli 6X-90L and a Yaskawa 6X140.

Sepro’s robots and automation solutions can also be seen on the stands of some of the Group’s industry partners.

Visit Sepro UK – Hall 4|Stand D20

Still need to register? Click here: www.interplasuk,com/register

