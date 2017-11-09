Summit Systems stand makes Interplas a springboard for success

× Expand Summit Systems at Interplas Mike Jordan (right) reported a successful show

A candid attitude to the technology that will rake in savings for customers and an open stand with plenty for visitors to see is the key to making Interplas a springboard for success, according to Summit Systems.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director at Summit Systems, is something of an Interplas UK fixture, having attended 10 outings of the leading British plastics event.

From the Summit Systems’ booth Jordan explained just how the company - which supplies a broad range of plastics processing ancillaries including blending, dosing and drying equipment - makes its Interplas presence a success every time.

“We always enjoy Interplas, and our tenth appearance was fantastic,” he said.

"Our stand attracts a lot of interest because we've made a lot of effort. If you come to this show you've got to give the visitors something to look at. That's why it's good it takes place every three years, because it takes three years to plan this."

Jordan and his team explained that the planning and effort that went into the stand proved worthwhile, with visitor footfall exceeding expectations.

“All three days were busy, attracting some amazing interest, but the middle day was exceptional,” Jordan continued. “We had old customers come to see us, but what surprised me was a lot of fringe customers came onto the stand. Now I've been in this industry a long time, but we had three customers come on the stand yesterday that I've never even heard of before.

"They all wanted to see what is new, which is great, and our stand was about making people see the new advances in the technology we've achieved since the last Interplas. It's really exciting to show them the new product lines we've got and more advanced processing techniques," said Jordan.

To illustrate, he indicated to one of the dosing machines on the stand, which stated it would pay for itself in savings within six months plus added benefits. A customer will be sceptical until Jordan offers them to try it, he explained, and then following said trial Summit Systems will ask if they want to keep it - and generally the machine doesn’t make a return journey.

It is this quality of equipment, combined with its 24/7 service and a commitment to building a reputation focused on honesty and trust that Jordan believes has seen the company grow.

"We don’t make false claims. Companies that throw out false claims upset me," Jordan said, referring to a competitor claiming to offer the only in-line, real-time resin moisture control system in the field.

"We have an in-line moisture meter," Jordan stated. "There have been 300 of them in the field since 2012 with 84 being sold since January 2017, so we know that makes us the biggest supplier or the most popular product that is the most proven to work in the field. We're yet to see any other system proven in the field and we've got references from Samsung, Tupperware, BD Medical and Invista."

Concluding, Jordan said that over the three show days Summit Systems had “amazing interest and entertained some superb businesses.” He also confirmed that three orders had been signed during the show itself. In addition, the company received a “huge amount” of interest in its new temperature control division, Summit Chilled.