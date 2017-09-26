Summit Systems unveils new temperature control brand

Summit Systems has unveiled a new division at Interplas which will see it supply chillers and temperature control equipment.

‘Summit Chilled’ has made its official debut at the show, with products on display from the company’s own range, as well as those from its partner, Frigel.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director, said: “Frigel are a world class brand with frontline innovation, I have always admired their product line and progressive approach so I was delighted to form a serious partnership with them.”

“Summit has been working on the fringes of temperature control in the industry for years, mainly working with partners, but the time is now perfect to take the next step and invest in the full sales, service and support to compliment our existing market of materials handling.”

Summit says the partnership gives it the ability to not only supply individual chilled water solutions, but offer companies a full turnkey project when automating a complete mould or extrusion shop.

This year marks the tenth appearance at Interplas for Summit Systems and the company says it is the ideal opportunity to launch its new brand to the market and display its full range of products on one stand.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director, said: “Having spent over two and a half decades scouring the world for new technologies, we now have an incredibly strong portfolio for our clients to choose between and Interplas is the number one event to showcase these products.”

