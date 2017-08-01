Telsonic joining Interplas 2017

Telsonic UK will demonstrate its position as a supplier of ultrasonic welding and joining technology for plastics at Interplas.

Telsonic, based in Pool, has enjoyed a longterm increase in the use of ultrasonic modules and systems for plastic welding and joining applications across all sectors, including automotive, medical, and packaging.

The Telsonic stand at this event will feature a range of components which have been manufactured using the company’s ultrasonic technology. There will also be an operational hand held ultrasonic unit for demonstration purposes, and a wide range of application videos to give visitors to the stand a comprehensive insight into the capabilities of Telsonic’s ultrasonic systems and modules.

Telsonic UK - stand K10.