The R&D Factory wins a spot at Innovate 2017

The R&D Factory, based in Deeside, Cheshire, has won a place in an exhibition of industry innovations, at the UK’s leading research show, Innovate 2017, in November.

The R&D Factory was one of 100 companies nationwide to be selected to exhibit its innovation to over 2,500 businesses at Innovate 2017, curted by LiveBuzz shows, on November 8th and 9th at the NEC, Birmingham.

The R&D Factory develops new and innovative products and processes to meet market needs and is showcasing its Streamoulding equipment at Innovate 2017.

Streamoulding is a retro fit unit which uses very small amounts of water to foam and lightweight the polymer during the injection moulding process. A replacement nozzle is the only change needed to the moulding machine. John Heaton, director, said: “We are delighted to be selected to exhibit our technology at this event and are really looking forward to the opportunities which we hope and expect to be created from such a wide-ranging group of attendees.”

Ruth McKernan, Innovate UK Chief Executive, said: “Innovate 2017 will be an ideal platform for The R & D Factory to showcase their game-changing innovation to national and international businesses and investors. I congratulate The R & D Factory on their success in winning a place, they are an excellent example of the strength of UK innovation."