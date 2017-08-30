Thermo Fisher Scientific exhibit for first time at Interplas

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global scientific services company, will exhibit at Interplas for its first show, with demonstrations including FTIR, rheometers, compounders, sensors and control systems.

It will show ways its portfolio helps scientists and manufacturers in the plastics lifecycle-from incoming raw materials and process control to quality assurance and failure analysis, simulating or accelerating production and improving efficiency at every stage of the value chain.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is on Stand H81.