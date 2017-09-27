ThingTrax scoops inaugural Interplas Innovation Award

ThingTrax has taken home the inaugural Interplas Innovation Award after judges recognised the solution's unique approach to streamlining the plastics production chain.

× Expand ThingTrax Aman Gupta of ThingTrax accepting his award from Rapid News Communications Group CEO Duncan Wood.

The all-in-one technology allows companies to monitor their machinery, predict breakdowns and employee workflow patterns, gather productivity data and use the information to make their operations as efficient as possible.

The data gathered is stored in the Smart Cloud and has been designed for plug-and-play, allowing new users to start benefiting from their ThingTrax analytics immediately. All it takes is for a technician to install the Smart Machine Capture Gateway on-site.

Aman Gupta, Head of Devices, ThingTrax, accepted the award when it was presented on Day Two of Interplas (September 27th 2017) and revealed the win has come as an unexpected surprise for the Anglo-Indian company.

"Winning the Interplas Innovation Award is definitely a surprise - we just had an idea to enter the competition to see if we had a shot," he said.

Gupta and the team are very proud of their innovation, which they believe is the only solution of its kind that has been developed especially for plastics processing.

"To be honest, when we started working on it, we knew we were doing something different," said Gupta. "Lots of companies work on this problem but we are unique in focusing completely on plastics. We want to bring maximum innovation to the sector."