UK Extrusion to host seminars alongside Interplas

UK Extrusion, partners of Italy-based manufacturer of blown film and foil sheet extrusion lines, Bandera, is to host a two-day conference coinciding with Interplas in September.

The event, which will focus on ‘Innovative Packaging and Converting Solutions’ will take place on 26th and 27th September within Piazza Suite 5 of Birmingham’s NEC.

The programme, split into two application areas, will look at flat die and blown film technology and will feature a host of speakers from leading European companies, including Maguire, ExxonMobil and Previero on subjects including materials development, handling and coating.

Commenting, Steve Trainor, Director of UK Extrusion, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing this opportunity to Interplas UK visitors who have a particular interest in film and sheet production.

"Each speaker will be introducing the latest trends and technologies within the sector and there will be plenty of chances to network during the refreshment breaks. The design of the seminars has been tailored to dovetail with the Interplas UK exhibition and its close proximity, just across the Piazza from the main show entrance will enable delegates to attend sessions of their choice and visit the show.”

The deadline to register for the event is 21st September 2017. For more details and to book, click here.