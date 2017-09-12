Ultrapolymers show innovative new material for medical tubing at Interplas

Materials distributor, Ultrapolymers, will show the newest addition to Lyondellbasell’s ‘Purell’ range of healthcare products at Interplas, with samples available for visitors on its stand.

The Purell range is ideally suited for applications such as medical flexible tubing, blood bags and caps and closures. The newest addition to the portfolio is Purell KT MR 07, a metallocene based, high molecular weight plastomeric material obtained by polymerising Butene-1 that is phthalate-free and fully recyclable.

Thanks to its high compatibility with polypropylene, Ultrapolymers says it is the ideal blending partner when looking for enhanced softness, elastic recovery, elongation at break and impact resistance whilst improving transparency and reducing stress whitening.

Visit Ultrapolymers – Hall 4|Stand E40

Register now: www.interplasuk.com/register