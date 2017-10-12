UPM Conveyors on a roll after Interplas with new project orders

UPM Conveyors has reported its most successful exhibition experience in its 43 year history participating in the Interplas and PPMA shows, with orders confirmed in excess of £500,000 based on enquiries taken at the shows and for existing projects finalised on their stand.

Applications range from systems for crisps; biscuits; medical health care; fresh vegetables and unattended production in injection moulding for the automatic transfer of components to totes / boxes with product count by weight and indexing the full tote / box off and transferring and empty one in place so offering a buffer / accumulation for a shift and UPM have been recognised as market leaders in this field of automation offering linear; rotary and vertical solutions which are exported worldwide.

UPM have the internal infrastructure to cater for total turnkey projects where all aspects of manufacture are carried out in house including fabrication; programming and control build allowing complete control of quality / inspection and maintaining delivery promises.