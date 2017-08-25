Velox introduces PrimeTec and high performance solutions

Velox, a European distributor of raw material specialities for plastics, will present a wide range of innovative products and solutions at Booth H36 in Hall 4 at Interplas 2017.

Velox will also introduce PrimeTec, its own brand for highly specialised solutions.

Andrew Partridge, United Kingdom Manager at Velox, said: “We are looking forward to meeting our customers and partners from the UK and Ireland and to present our new and proven solutions for the plastics industry.”

One of the specialities presented by Velox will be the solution range PENTALLOY by PENTAC Polymer, an alloy of Polyamide 6 and Polypropylene that combines the good properties of the individual components in the best way.

× Expand Velox PENTALLOY

Partridge said: “The benefits for our customers, especially for applications in the automotive and transport industries, are the chemical resistance of the material to salt solutions and polar solvents such as ethanol and glycols, low water absorption, high impact strength as well as a weight reduction of up to ten per cent.”

Velox will also be presenting the highly efficient purge compound families CleanPlus and Asaclean.

CleanPlus provides for easy and cost-effective purging of extrusion lines and injection moulding machines. It does not only help to carry out quicker colour and material change as well as flush out old deposits, in addition, CleanPlus is also very well suited for machinery shutdowns (sealing) and protects the screw from corrosion. This enables a trouble-free production start-up with significantly less waste.

A special focus will also be on ASACLEAN PF, the new high-temperature grade without glass fibres from Asahi Kasei Corporation, which is especially suitable for purging high-performance plastics such as PPS, PEI, PEEK, PSU and others. Asaclean PF has excellent thermal stability and can be used for temperatures between 280°C to 420°C.

In the additives segment, Velox will present the full range of solutions for the compounding, recycling and masterbatch industries. Of note are FRX Polymers’ halogen-free range Nofia, which is suitable for thermosets and thermoplastics, and Velox’ own product family of seven brominated and halogen-free FR masterbatches branded VEMAB FR. The VEMAB masterbatches were launched in June 2017 to meet customer’s requirements in the very demanding flame retardant market.

In addition to the distribution of the partner products, Velox has continued to expand its business activities and now offers highly specialised and application-specific solutions for the plastics industry. Under the brand name PrimeTec the company provides individual new developments as well as modifications for a wide range of products.