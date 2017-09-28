Interplas: Views and images from the show floor

After a packed program and hundreds of displays of cutting-edge plastics technology, Interplas 2017 completed its third and final day at the NEC Birmingham.

Here are some views from across the show floor:

Claus Muller, Area Manager for Efaflex Door Systems, said: “Its good, the show works very well and we have had good quality leads here.”

Darren Vater-Huchison, Training Engineer for Sumitomo SHI Demag, said: “Its my first time as an exhibitor for Interplas and its has been really good for interest in our training courses. I have come as a visitor and now its really busy with heavy footfall. It is a good sign, as by the looks of the show it could keep growing.”

Jon Cash, of Swegon Chillers UK, said: “Its been pretty good at Interplas, with a lot of leads in our book, there’s a lot for us to get our teeth into once the show finishes. We’ve been busy here with Renmar, with interest in Swegon chillers from across the industry.”

Hamid Ghorshi, CEO of Shiraz Plastic, based in Manchester, said: “We are here after expanding into the UK with our food pots and cutlery. It is our first experience at Interplas, and it is good for us to look at new industries such as automotive.”