Vision Petlon Polymers relaunch at Interplas

Gloucestershire-based Petlon Polymers has been officially re-launched at Interplas UK as Vision Petlon Polymers after being acquired by Visionscape.

The UAE-based company's investment has saved the jobs of all Petlon staff, and where better to celebrate this new beginning than the leading exhibition for the British plastics industry?

At the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on the first day of Interplas UK (September 26th), Chairman of the Visionscape Board Lord Simon Reading spoke of the perfect match between Petlon and Visionscape and welcomed his new partners on board.

"It's a great pleasure of mine to announce that the Visionscape Group has bought Petlon Polymers," he said at the champagne reception. "The acquisition reinforced out position to diversify and to support the circular economy."

He said both companies' 'homogenous ethical approach' made the partnership a 'perfect match'.