Vynacol cuts PVC colouring costs

Specialist additive and masterbatch manufacturer, Colour Tone will be showcasing Vynacol, for PVCu processors to self-colour materials to deliver improved processing, production flexibility and cost efficiencies, at its stand for Interplas.

Vynacol is a polymer specific colouring system that comes in granular form (a standard pellet of 3.2mm) for dry blend processing or in prill, which is comprised of spherical beads (typically 1.2 to 1.5mm diameter) designed for pre-compounded PVCu. It can also include additional property enhancements to meet demanding specifications including - heat reflecting infrared pigments, UV protection and antistatic qualities.

Tony Gaukroger, Director of Colour Tone, said: “Since Vynacol was launched, virtually every processor that has trialled this innovative masterbatch has purchased production quantities. In-house self-colouring is not a difficult process, any issues that may occur are always easily managed with our expert technical assistance.

“PVC suppliers can also take up to six weeks to deliver product, while we offer immediate technical support, colour matching and final delivery of usable product all within agreed delivery schedules.”

Exposure to heat accelerates the degradation of PVCu, typically with a loss of gloss, yellowing, cracking and a reduction in physical properties. By lowering the service temperature caused by solar energy absorption however, the demands on the heat stabilisation package in the PVC can be significantly reduced, improving longevity.

Rigid PVC products coloured with Vynacol featuring the latest reflecting infrared pigments, delivers temperature performance profiles of up to 40 per cent lower than with conventionally coloured materials. Significantly extending a product’s durability, enhancing performance for outdoor or exterior use.

Gaukroger added: “As the planet warms, both temperature and light energy increases, so does the need for new solar reflecting technologies. Cool exterior cladding and roofing materials for example, can decrease the demand on interior cooling of buildings too – so we are helping to contribute to a more environmentally responsible future.”

Vynacol has been adopted for increasingly varied applications including – thermoformed sheet for food packaging and PVCu bottles for car cleaning fluids or polishes. While roofline products and wood filled PVCu for decking are increasingly benefiting from the addition of infrared reflecting pigments.