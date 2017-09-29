Wittmann Battenfeld celebrates new business at Interplas 2017

× Expand WIBA L-R: Gareth Bassett, Linear Plastics Managing Director; Andrew Harrison, Linear Plastics General Manager; Daniel Williams, Wittmann Battenfeld Area Sales Manager; Loic Rolin of Wittmann Battenfeld at Interplas 2017

Wittmann Battenfeld UK (WIBA UK) celebrated a very successful Interplas 2017 exhibition this week.

Leading injection moulder, Linear Plastics, ordered a 1000 and a 350 tonne moulding machine from the company’s stand on the last day of the show.

The new business from Linear topped off three days of constant commercial activity for Wittmann Battenfeld UK with enquiries received across the board for injection moulding machines, automation, materials handling and other aspects of moulding production.

WIBA UK Managing Director, Barry Hill, said: “We are delighted with our time here at the NEC and also very pleased to see the ‘buzz factor’ return once more to the Interplas event.

“In truth for us it has been one very productive three-day-long conversation with all aspects of the injection moulding sector in the UK and Ireland. No sooner had one customer left the stand than another arrived. We shall now be extremely busy processing enquiries and orders over the coming weeks. Our SmartPower and EcoPower moulding technology has been much in demand and. To date, orders for 13 new Wittmann robots have been taken and interest in all of our ancillary equipment has been high.”

Wittmann Group experts from Austria and France were on hand at the NEC Birmingham this week in order to help across the full Wittmann product range – from injection moulding machines to automation to ancillary plastics processing equipment.

Wittmann Battenfeld MicroPower technology caught the eye at the show, as did the company’s new choices in 3 axis robots, including the competitive new Primus range.

The next exhibition stop for the Wittmann Group is the upcoming Fakuma exhibition, in Southern Germany, October 17-20 where further Wittmann innovations in plastics processing will be unveiled, including EcoPower Express injection moulding, a new series of professional robots and other launches in granulation and materials handling.