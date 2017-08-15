Your journey to SMED begins at Interplas

Stäubli will showcase a demonstration cell at Interplas to explain just how automation solutions for injection moulding can open new levels of productivity, process reliability and flexibility.

Increasingly stringent demands on the design and quality of injection moulded parts presents a challenge for plastics processors. This, coupled with the trend for greater numbers of product variants, can lead to a commensurate reduction in batch sizes and frequent mould changes which, for some manufacturers, can amount to several times per shift.

All of the above has a negative effect on the productivity of injection moulding machines, with the unproductive setup and idle times of these expensive capital goods becoming a serious problem. As a partner to the plastics industry with over 60 years of shared experience, Stäubli is aware of the issues and has come up with a globally unique range of integrated solutions that derive from its core competencies in connectors, QMC (Quick Mould Change) and robotics.

Exchanging injection moulds: Pure unadulterated SMED

Stäubli’s stand in Hall 4 will be home to a pioneering demo cell for Interplas 2017, in which all the essential process steps of a fully automated injection moulding machine can be observed. Visitors will be shown how networked Industry 4.0-compatible components enable the individual processes to be coordinated and optimised. This automation solution illustrates how easily a complex task can be mastered with integrated Stäubli technology.

But above all, the realistic trade fair demo application will exemplify the Stäubli concept of Quick Mould Change and SMED (Single-Minute Exchange of Die). These superior QMC solutions allow the exchange of injection to be performed to the highest safety standards within minutes.

The future of injection moulding lies in productivity

The injection moulding cell will incorporate preheating station, automatic mould transport/exchange, automatic magnetic clamping system, advanced coupling technology for fully automated connection of all media, power and signal circuits and the world’s fastest Safe Robots with automatic gripper changing system. The cell represents the future of injection moulding, says Stäubli, and the company is looking forward to demonstrating why to visitors.

“Productivity, namely what we produce for the amount of work it takes to do it, and solving the issue of it flatlining in the UK in recent years, is a hurdle the manufacturing industry must jump in order to remain competitive,” explained Stäubli’s Craig Forrester.

“Noise around overcoming the UK’s ‘productivity puzzle’ has been getting louder of late, with solutions pointing at working smarter, not harder, with investment essential to secure future success.

“However, the selection of the correct technology and the correct processes are imperative to maximise return on investment. The aim should always be to choose the most suitable system, one capable of operating safely and securely over many years, meeting the financial and productivity goals established at the outset. That is the essence of productivity.”

