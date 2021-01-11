Interplas announces new dates to "deliver the event the industry deserves "

× Expand Interplas 2021

Rapid News Group has announced its decision to reschedule Interplas, the UK’s flagship event for the plastics industry, to 28 – 30 September 2021. The venue for the event, the NEC, Birmingham, UK remains unchanged.

The organisers have moved quickly to secure these new dates to enable the community to plan for the next period with confidence.

The rescheduling of the show reflects the highest regard Rapid News Group places on the health, safety and wellbeing of all attendees. In order to ensure the event is demonstrably safe and secure the UK and worldwide vaccine programmes must be given enough time to have their maximum effect.

A September dateline offers more time for this programme to take effect and offers a better route to achieving and exceeding the aims of delivering a substantial community gathering to facilitate learning, networking and deliver value for confirmed exhibitors.

Commenting, Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said:

“The latest information in the UK means the right thing to do is to reschedule the event to enable a further 13 weeks of vaccinations to take place ahead of the event.

“On current deployment projections this has the potential to have a huge impact on attendee’s ability to visit and of course the subsequent ability for our community to come together for education, insight, networking and to do business. As an organiser we recognise these connections are what makes live events work and this adjustment means we can be sure of creating more of these connections for the community whilst safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all attendees.

“We are grateful to the NEC for working alongside us to identify a new dateline and I must also recognise the support of our key supporting associations and major exhibitors who have been steadfast in their support and wise in their counsel. This support is both valued and gives us renewed resolve to deliver the event the industry deserves when we get to September.”

The UK’s leading plastics trade associations have praised Rapid News Group’s decision to reschedule Interplas.

Richard Hird, Chairman of the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA), said:

"In the ever-changing world that we find ourselves in, we have all learned to be flexible in how we conduct ourselves and our businesses. In this regard the PMMDA applauds Rapid News for working closely with their partners and stake holders to arrive at the decision to defer the date of the Interplas exhibition to its traditional September dates and move forward to September 2021.

"With so many global exhibitions cancelled over the last 12 months, PMMDA and its members will look forward to meeting up with their customers and partners, within a safe environment, at the UK plastics industry’s showcase event in September 2021. We’ll also welcome our members to PMMDA’s 55th Annual General Meeting which will be held on the second day of the show."

Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation (BPF) said:

“Given the uncertainty with the ongoing pandemic, postponing Interplas makes sense, so that it takes place when more of the country are hopefully vaccinated and travel restrictions are far less likely.

“The British Plastics Federation is looking forward to contributing towards an excellent presentation of the UK plastics industry at Interplas in 2021, demonstrating to the market our many strengths as a sector.”

Visitors to the show in 2021 can look forward to a comprehensive conference programme delivered across multiple stages, with live stream feeds for a worldwide audience.

There will also be a host of interactive features, pavilions, content and networking events including a meetings programme and a new community platform that enables a credible digital complement for the physical event. This will offer even more ways to connect with the community both before and during the show.

Interplas 2021 will continue to be co-located with TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive intelligence, as well as Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology event.

Interplas 2021 will take place from 28 – 30 September 2021 in Halls 4 and 3A of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK.