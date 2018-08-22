IRC 2019 in London announces change of date

× Expand rubber seminar

The International Rubber Conference (IRC) taking place in London next September has announced a change of date.

Due to circumstances outside the control of organisers, the conference will now take place one week earlier than originally scheduled, from 3 – 5 September 2019.

The location, the Kia Oval in London, UK, will remain the same.

The three-day event is accepting papers for consideration with a deadline of 31 January 2019.

Papers on the topics of engineering application of elastomers, polymer innovations, process and manufacturing advancements, filler and additives developments, with additional themes on sustainability, material characterisation and modelling are all welcomed.

The event will also host an extensive range of training programmes allied to the rubber industry, a large exhibition and taster events provided for local schools.

