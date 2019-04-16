IRC2019 announces training courses

In conjunction with this year’s IRC2019 conference, there will be an opportunity to attend various training courses on Monday 2 September 2019 held by the Rubber Division, Lord and Rubber Consultants at the Oval in London.

These courses aim to give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the rubber industry and help to improve your knowledge into the subject.

The Rubber Division will be holding their course on basic rubber compounding, focused on providing an overview of rubber compounding and testing and the process techniques.

Lord will host a half-day training around LORD Corporation Chemosil & Chemlok substrate-to-metal bonding agents through theory and experiment.

There will also be another half-day training focused around Sipiol Weatherstrip Coatings, Flocksil and Flocklok Adhesives and Chemlok Glass Encapsulation.

Rubber Consultants will be hosting a full day course on the use of rubber in design of engineering components with a combination of theory and a hands-on workshop.

Participants of the courses will receive a discounted rate for the IRC2019 conference, taking place from 3–5 September in London.

Organisers say this is a great opportunity for the global rubber industry to join together to exchange knowledge, learn more from a range of fantastic speakers, and share ideas in the field as well as network in the heart of the UK.