Last call for papers for Plastic Pipes XX

Organisers of Plastic Pipes XX are expecting to receive as many as 100 abstracts for the conference and exhibition, taking place in Amsterdam from September 21st to 23rd, 2020.

With a deadline of 22nd October, only three weeks remain for delegates to submit their abstracts.

Sarah Patterson, Co-Chair of the PPXX Organising Committee and Chair of the Technical Programme, said: “The world of plastic pipes continues to share its innovative versatility through our truly international conference and exhibition.”

“The subject matter for papers focuses on all aspects of plastic pipe systems such as raw materials, joining methods and components, processing equipment, additives and ingredients, test methods, plastic pipelines solutions, application areas, sustainability performance, and latest market issues.”