Manchester Polymer Group calls for papers for next rubber seminar

Manchester Polymer Group, in conjunction with the Rubber in Engineering Group, has announced its next rubber seminar, Rubber and Elastomers – Bouncing Forward with a Resilient Future, to take place on 21st May.

The seminar will address the latest developments and challenges for those working in rubber and elastomers technology.

The successful format of other MPG rubber seminars will be followed with a cost-effective all day event based on a mixture of papers, table-top displays, and networking opportunities.

The event will take place at Macdonald Kilhey Court Hotel near Wigan.